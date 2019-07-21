|
|
Anita Holmes Wadley
Kodak - Anita Holmes Wadley of Kodak, TN passed away on July 20, 2019. Anita Carol was born in Osceola, Arkansas on May 27, 1936. She wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps and be a teacher. She graduated from the University of Tennessee and taught business and typing at South Doyle High School for many years. Many of her students credited the skills that she taught with helping them get their first real job. Anita was devoted to her family thinking nothing of cooking for 25 in-laws and cousins. Her family made use of her vast knowledge by making her the homework hotline. She loved music, books, flowers, football and Jeopardy.
She is preceded in death by her parents Dinnes and Blanche Holmes, by her husband of over 50 years Robert Wadley and her son Greg. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Parsons and her husband the Rev. Gradye Parsons, daughter-in-law Coni Wadley, grandchildren Joshua Parsons, the Rev. Rachel Parsons-Wells, Magye Zaulet and Carrie Wadley, and 7 great grandchildren. Special thanks to her loving caregiver Suzanne Newman.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902.
The family will receive friends from 11AM to 1PM Tuesday in the chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 1PM led by the Rev. Parsons and Rev. Parsons-Wells. A private family committal service will follow. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019