Knoxville - Anita Lorraine Overton King, age 97 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the home of her son in Decatur, Georgia, a few weeks shy of her 98th birthday. Self reliant, independent and outspoken, she was the daughter of Roscoe C. and Esther Johnson Overton; the devoted wife of previously deceased James Carlos King, a former Knox County School principal at High Bluff-Klondike and Gap Creek Elementary Schools; and the loving mother of Lee Ann and her husband Alan Cate of Flowery Branch, Georgia and of Leslie (Les) King of Decatur, Georgia. Also survived by her grandson and his wife, Bill and Cheryl Cate; great grandson, Brendan Cate all of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. Anita was an avid flower gardener, loved spending her time outside on the family farm and led an active life. She ran for a Knox County Commission seat in the late 60's before most women were politically active. Growing up in the Park City neighborhood, she attended Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and was a student at Park Lowry Elementary School and was a graduate of Old Knoxville High School. Anita was a long time member of Meridian Baptist Church where she assisted in the nursery department. Among her hobbies were rug hooking, tatting, roller skating and prize winning candy making. Before her marriage she was employed as a Felt & Tarrant Comptometer Operator at TVA Knoxville and by the United States Department of War at Oak Ridge during WWII. The family will have a private graveside service, Friday July 3, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
