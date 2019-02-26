|
|
Anita Mays
Knoxville, TN
Anita Mays, age 83, of South Knoxville, went home to her heavenly father on February 23, 2019. She attended Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Anita was preceded in death by her parents Carl Henderlight and Dora Eubanks Henderlight; husband, Kenneth Mays; brother, Danny Henderlight; sisters Lucille Griffith, Alva Banks, Maggie Guilliams, granddaughter Christy Acuff, and grandson Greg Mays. She is survived by children Steve Mays, Cindy Moore, Ken (Donna) Mays, Teresa Mays, and Ronald Evans; grandchildren, Carrie Mays, Cayce (Chris) McKeon, Kevin (Michelle) Stanley, Justin, Alexa, and Ashlee Silcox; Elizabeth, Joshua, Kenneth, Kalena, Dylan, and Jaxson Mays; David and Jason Mays; great-grandchildren, Brianna Terry and Elise Acuff; Aubrey and Bailey McKeon; Adalyn and Liam Stanley; Makaila, Maliyah, and Isabella Silcox; brother, Jimmy Henderlight, and sister Betty Smith. The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm on Tuesday February 26, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Highway with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 PM, Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery at 11:00am Wednesday, February 27, 2019 for the interment. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019