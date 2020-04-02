|
Ann B. Heisser
Celina, OH - Ann B. Heisser, age 90, of Celina, Ohio and formerly of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Miller Place in Celina. She was born on September 20, 1929 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late George R. and Annie L. (Coleman) Barker. On December 2, 1950 she married George D. Heisser, who died February 18, 1989. Survivors include her four first cousins; Janet (Lee) Olding of Celina, Greg (Becky) Davis of Celina, Cecelia Ingrahm of Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Lawrence (Priscilla) Coleman Jr. of Bufford, South Carolina and her beloved dog Angel.
Ann was born into a proud military family and as a result, she traveled extensively as a youth. When she married George, a West Point graduate, her travels continued as they were stationed to various bases in Europe. After retiring, the couple continued to travel frequently, with a special passion for the views in the Alps.
Ann's other passion was for her church, where she served in many positions and developed many treasured friendships. She was a member of the Church of the Good Samaritan in Knoxville, TN.
Due to the national health concerns, the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home and the Heisser Family are following directives outlined by the Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, limiting attendance to the visitation and funeral service to immediate family members and close friends only.
Private graveside services will be held in the Swamp College Cemetery in Celina, with Rev. Jeff Gramza officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Good Samaritan, 425 N. Cedar Bluff Rd. Knoxville, TN 37923. Condolences may be shared on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020