Loudon - Ann Wilson Barr, age 81 of Loudon, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Born to the late Paul Thomas and Tina (Neal) Wilson in Rockwood, TN, Ann graduated in the 1957 class of Rockwood High School. She was a member of the Christian Church of Loudon County where she previously served as church treasurer. She enjoyed volunteering for the E. TN chapter of the when she was active in the workforce. Ann spent a 30 year career with the State of Tennessee, Department of Employment Security where she worked as a Payroll Tax Auditor. As the first lady appointed to this position, she also held the distinction of serving in a post that had been held by her father before her. Ann was a kind person with a sweet sense of humor. She married her best friend Don in 1969 and together they had two children that they were so proud of. Ann was active in all of their lives until her dementia diagnosis. For that reason, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's of Tennessee to help find a cure for memory loss diseases: online at www.alztennessee.org or by mail, Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc. 5801 Kingston Pike , Knoxville, TN 37919, or to the Christian Church of Loudon County. Ann is survived by her devoted husband, Don Barr, Lenoir City; children and spouses, Phillip and Melissa Barr, Powell, TN and Cynthia (Barr) and Steve Davis, Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Stephanie Davis, Stacey and wife, Katelyn Davis, Michaela Wilburn, Kinsley Davis, Audrey Davis, Brandon Lester, Isaiah Lester; great grandchildren, Piper Seals, Brooklyn Davis and Jasper Lester. Interment Services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, Feb. 29th in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens, Lenoir City. Serving as pallbearers: Steve Davis, Andy Barr, Jerry Barr, Robert Owens, Drew Owens and Jacob Owens. Services honoring and remembering Ann Barr will be held 5:00 PM Sunday, March 1st, at the Christian Church of Loudon County, 12210 Martel Rd, Lenoir City, TN 37772. Pastor Dustin Cooper officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the fellowship hall. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon, TN. www.mcgillclick.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020