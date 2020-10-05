Ann Bays
Lenoir City - Ann Bays of Lenoir City passed away October 5, 2020. She was a founding member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her son, Thomas Lee Bays, Jr.; daughter, Brenda Lou Garner; parents, Pete and Catherine Leddy, and sister, Barbara Leddy. Ann is survived by her husband of 65 years, Tom Bays, Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Sharon Bays; daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Gary Conner; grandchildren: Jeremy Garner, Casey Bays, Kristen Bays, Derek Garner, Katy (Jamie) Petty, and Kelly Bays; great-grandchildren, Jackson Garner and Mason Petty; brothers, Pete (Carol) Leddy and Mike Leddy. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity
. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com