Ann Bays
Ann Bays

Lenoir City - Ann Bays of Lenoir City passed away October 5, 2020. She was a founding member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her son, Thomas Lee Bays, Jr.; daughter, Brenda Lou Garner; parents, Pete and Catherine Leddy, and sister, Barbara Leddy. Ann is survived by her husband of 65 years, Tom Bays, Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Sharon Bays; daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Gary Conner; grandchildren: Jeremy Garner, Casey Bays, Kristen Bays, Derek Garner, Katy (Jamie) Petty, and Kelly Bays; great-grandchildren, Jackson Garner and Mason Petty; brothers, Pete (Carol) Leddy and Mike Leddy. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
