Ann Broverman
Lenoir City - Ann Broverman, devoted mother, grandmother, and friend, of Lenoir City, TN passed away peacefully at Williamsburg Villas on Wednesday, October 30, at the age of 96. Ann was born June 5, 1923 in Sharpsville, PA, daughter of Phillip and Mary Tebelak, who preceded her in death along with her brothers and sisters.
Her husband, Alvin Broverman, passed away on December 8, 2000. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Burchfield and husband Michael; her granddaughter Sonja Gabbard and husband Steve; and her great grandson Jasper.
Ann lived life to its fullest - attending college in the 40's, and becoming a member of The Ninety-Nines Women's Pilots Organization in the 50's. She proudly still displayed her pilot's license and loved to share stories of her flying days.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped us provide loving care to Ann during her final years.
The family will celebrate her life with a private memorial service and gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the UT Department of Medicine Gift Fund, mailed to: UT Department of Medicine at 1924 Alcoa Hwy, U114, Knoxville, TN 37920. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019