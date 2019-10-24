|
|
Ann Elizabeth Inman Exum
Sweetwater - Ann Elizabeth Inman Exum, 92, of Sweetwater, Tennessee left this earth for her heavenly home on October 22, 2019. Ann was born on September 15, 1927 to George and Gladys Inman in Cuyahoga County, Cleveland, Ohio.
She was a member of Church Street United Methodist Church in Knoxville, TN. She resided at Sweetwater Nursing Center, Sweetwater, Tennessee for the past four years.
She is now joined with those who preceded her in death; Husband, Raymond Edward Exum, Jr., Daughter, Joyce Exum Olson, Son, Riley Hall Exum, Brother, Dr. Charles Inman.
Ann was an Interior Decorator in New Canaan, CT and Knoxville, Tennessee for many years. She was active in the community and served on the Knoxville Opera Company board. She co-chaired the Opera Ball for a number of years. She loved holidays, decorating and she traveled the world extensively in her lifetime. She was an avid storyteller and started a storytelling club shortly after suffering a stroke. She grew up during the depression in Cleveland Ohio and had many stories of hope and miracles during that sad time in history. Her father, George Inman was the inventor of the fluorescent light bulb while employed with General Electric. Her mother, Gladys, was one of the first woman in the country to receive a masters degree (from Columbia University). Ann graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University, where she was the fourth generation in her family to attend. She also met her husband there.
Ann is survived by her Son, J. Scott Exum (Carol Ann Lang) of Escondido, CA, Daughter in law, Debbie Exum of Sweetwater, TN and Daughter, Jennifer Exum of Vista, CA.
Grandchildren; Gena (Pat) Murphy of Bluffton, SC, Matthew Olson of Sevierville, TN, Aaron Olson of Cortlandt Manor, NY, Andrew (Sarah) Exum of Arlington TN, Joseph (Heather) Exum of Lenoir City, TN, Ashley (Doug) Loomis of Dacula, GA., Annie MacKenzie of San Diego, CA, Meghan MacKenzie of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Timothy Lang of Escondido, CA and Jennifer Lang of San Diego, CA.
Great Grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Kenzie and Patrick Murphy, Mary Katherine and Jack Loomis, Sean, Cate and Norah Exum.
Sister, Carol Everson of Marblehead-Lakeside, Ohio, sister in law Nancy Inman of San Luis Obispo, CA.
Many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Homes in Sweetwater on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. with service at 2 p.m. in Kyker's Chapel with The Reverend Dr. Charles W. Starks of Church Street United Methodist Church, Knoxville, TN will conduct the service. Internment at Forest Hills Cemetery, Chattanooga, TN immediately following the service. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019