Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Evans


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Evans Obituary
Ann Evans

Lenoir City - Ann Lou (White) Evans - age 80 of Lenoir City, went to meet the Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Bobbi Jo Evans; mother, Glada Brandon; father, Lee White; and her sister, Virginia Gerlock. Survivors include her husband, Bobby G. Evans; daughters: Karla (John) Roche, Vickie (DeWayne) Allen, Angelia (Skip) Thompson; grandchildren: Deana Roche, Victoria Murray, Jacky and Scott Allen, Ryan, Shawn, James, Jack, Jonathan, Justan, and Jordan Thompson; ten great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Lloyd, along with many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Rev. Tony Collins will officiate. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now