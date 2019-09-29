|
Ann Evans
Lenoir City - Ann Lou (White) Evans - age 80 of Lenoir City, went to meet the Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Bobbi Jo Evans; mother, Glada Brandon; father, Lee White; and her sister, Virginia Gerlock. Survivors include her husband, Bobby G. Evans; daughters: Karla (John) Roche, Vickie (DeWayne) Allen, Angelia (Skip) Thompson; grandchildren: Deana Roche, Victoria Murray, Jacky and Scott Allen, Ryan, Shawn, James, Jack, Jonathan, Justan, and Jordan Thompson; ten great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Lloyd, along with many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Rev. Tony Collins will officiate. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019