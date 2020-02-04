|
Ann G. Harter
Knoxville - Ann G. Harter, age 90 passed away on February 2, 2020. Ann was born in Decatur, Alabama on July 3, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James "Jim" Harter; parents, Marjorie Pointer Garner and Elbert Blair "Buddy" Garner.
She leaves a daughter, Barbara (Ward) Whelchel; son, Bob Harter; grandsons, Andrew (Christine) Whelchel, Brad Whelchel; granddaughter, Emily (Clint) Morrell; 4 great grandchildren and other extended family and friends.
She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church since 1953, when she and her husband moved to Fountain City from Oak Ridge, TN. Ann graduated from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Education. After her children started school, she taught kindergarten at the Church of the Good Shepherd for 13 years. One of her great joys was later seeing her former students with their children and still being remembered as "Miss Ann". After retiring, she and her husband spent many happy years going to their cabin on Norris Lake and traveling. She and Jim loved their community and were involved with many scenic beauty protection issues both locally and statewide. In 1988 she was named Fountain City Woman of the Year, and later she and her husband received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Scenic Knoxville. As a board member of Scenic Tennessee, she was co-editor of the Scenic Tennessee Newsletter for many years. She loved her family and friends and will be missed.
A service will be held 2:00pm on Saturday, February 8th at St. Paul United Methodist Church (4014 Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul U.M.C., Mobile Meals, or Volunteer Ministries. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Harter family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020