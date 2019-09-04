Services
Ann Kidwell


1936 - 2019
Ann Kidwell Obituary
Ann Kidwell

Corryton - Ann Gose Kidwell age 82, of Corryton, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at North Knoxville Medical Center. She was a member of New Fellowship Baptist Church. Ann's passion in life was being a beautician. She owned and operated Ann's Beauty Shop for over 40 years.

Preceded in death by father, Sam Gose; mother and step-father, Verdie and Johnnie Coram; sister, Betty Stipes.

Survivors: husband of 65 years, Dewey Kidwell; son, Ronnie Kidwell; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Gary Russell; special aunt, Helen Walker; nieces, Patricia Stipes and Lori Humphreys.

Friends may call at their convenience Wednesday at Stevens Mortuary. A private graveside service will be held Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Lay officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knox Area Rescue Ministries, P.O. Box 3310, Knoxville, TN 37927-3310. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Kidwell's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
