1/1
Ann Killebrew Taddie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Killebrew Taddie

Alcoa - Ann Killebrew Taddie, age 76 of Alcoa, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 surrounded by family after a long illness. Ann grew up in Moultrie, GA and graduated from Moultrie High School. After early study at Florida State University and Peabody Conservatory of Music, she earned her B.MUS and MA in music at the University of Iowa. She made her career as a college voice teacher and professional performer. Preceded in death by her parents, James Herschel Killebrew, DDS and Louise Farley Killebrew. Survived by her husband, Daniel Taddie; daughters, Elena Cadle (Tommy), Betsey Bishop (Jeff); grandchildren, Hayley Cadle, Henry Bishop, Claire Bishop. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Ln, Maryville, TN 37801, Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202 or a local food bank of your choice. No services are planned at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved