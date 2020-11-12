Ann Killebrew Taddie
Alcoa - Ann Killebrew Taddie, age 76 of Alcoa, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 surrounded by family after a long illness. Ann grew up in Moultrie, GA and graduated from Moultrie High School. After early study at Florida State University and Peabody Conservatory of Music, she earned her B.MUS and MA in music at the University of Iowa. She made her career as a college voice teacher and professional performer. Preceded in death by her parents, James Herschel Killebrew, DDS and Louise Farley Killebrew. Survived by her husband, Daniel Taddie; daughters, Elena Cadle (Tommy), Betsey Bishop (Jeff); grandchildren, Hayley Cadle, Henry Bishop, Claire Bishop. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Ln, Maryville, TN 37801, Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202 or a local food bank of your choice. No services are planned at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
