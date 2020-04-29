Services
Powell - Ann L. Lentz, age 76 Powell passed away suddenly April 28, 2020 at the Tenova North Hospital. She is of the Lutheran faith. She was preceded in death by father, Houston Johnson and step-father Charles Williams Grubbs Sr. and brother, Charles Grubbs, Jr. She is survived by mother, Anna Lucille Grubbs; husband of 55 years, Neil D. Lentz; son, Brian D. Lentz and grandson, Brandon D. Lentz; sisters, Barbara and husband Sam Cupp, Vickie and husband Steve Pilkay, Sherrie and husband Bill Denton and brother, Jeff Grubbs; many nieces and nephews. Ann graduated class of 62 Karns High School. She enjoyed travel and cooking. Friends may call at their convenience from 1:00-5:00 pm on Friday. Family and friends will meet at Lynch Bethel Cemetery on Saturday at 10:45am for an 11:00 am graveside service. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020
