Ann Marchok


1936 - 2019
Ann Marchok Obituary
Ann Marchok

Oak ridge - Ann Marchok, who has lived in Oak ridge TN since 1977, passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2019. She was 84 yrs. old, born on May 17, 1936. Ann came to the area to add her intellect and wisdom as a Cell Biologist at the Oak Ridge National Labs. Ann was a graduate of Seton Hill University from Greensburg Pa. receiving her first degree of a B.A. in Biology. She then received a M.S. degree in Zoology from Louisiana State University and then received her PhD. in developmental Biology from the University of Connecticut. As an Assistant Professor at the School of Medicine, University of Connecticut, she spent her time teaching medical students while also doing medical research. She then came to the town of Oak Ridge, that she loved, as a Cell Biologist for 28 years. Ann was a great lover of classical music, her flower garden and a good book. She also was a champion of natural cures, nutrition and the environment. Though living far from her childhood home she stayed very close and was a wonderful inspiration to family and friends. All that knew her will miss her love and wisdom.Her parents Ann and Anthony Marchok, Aunt Mary Govola and Brother James Govola preceded Ann in death. Sister Mary Giannandrea and Brother Theodore Govola survive her. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers please donate to EarthJustice.org - Dedicated to Litigating for Environmental issues. A Memorial Service is planned July 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Receiving of friends will begin at 9:30 AM Online messages may be left for the family at http://www.martinruneralhomeoakridge.com. Services entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home 865-483-4341
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 20, 2019
