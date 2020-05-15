|
|
Ann Nadalin
Knoxville - Ann Nadalin, age 89, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center with her daughter by her side. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Knoxville and prior to moving to Knoxville in May 2015, was a long-time member of the Marble Collegiate Church in New York City. Ann grew up in West New York, New Jersey, across the Hudson River from New York City. She lived a full life, first as a homemaker in Bergen County, New Jersey. She worked outside the home in secretarial positions, including an adoption agency, a private school, and an international business. In 1992 she began traveling around the world in her job as a business administrator/assistant and was respected as a hard-working professional. Ann was a loving, generous woman, whose greatest pleasure was entertaining in her New York City apartment with views of the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anna and John Nadalin, who migrated to the U.S. from Croatia; brother, John Nadalin; sister, Mary Premus, and niece, Darlene Johnstone.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Jayne Raparelli, and her husband, Mike McDonough of Knoxville; granddaughter, Brittany Byrd and her husband, Trever of LaFollette; nephew, Roger Nadalin, who called her Mom, of Fl, and nephew, Jerry Premus of NY; niece, Judy Schoelkopf of NY, and niece Jennifer Premus of LA; great-niece Kimberly Bilenki, and her husband, Wes, and daughter Kyah of Fl; great-nephew, Christian Nadalin of AL; her niece's widower, John Johnstone of NJ and his four children; special friend, Brian Beazer and many friends in Knoxville, New York City, and throughout the U.S., the European Union, and Asia mourn her passing.
She will be deeply missed by the many people who loved her.
A memorial service at First Presbyterian Church will be arranged later. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ann's memory to a . Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020