|
|
Ann Rushing Hammett
Knoxville, TN
Mrs. Ann (Rushing) Hammett passed away April 9, 2019, after a brief illness. She was 89 years old. Ann was born January 23, 1930 in Ethridge, TN to Lawrence and Bamah Rushing. She graduated from Summertown High School where she enjoyed playing basketball and softball. Ann married Max Hammett in 1950 and spent the early years of their marriage in Bangor, Maine while Max was stationed in Newfoundland during his stay in the Air Force. After a short stay in Memphis, Ann and Max moved to Knoxville where they would spend their remaining years living in West Knoxville. Ann was a caring mother, devoted wife and friend to many people she met through her work at Cedar Bluff School in Knox County School System, where she retired from, her friends at Lonsdale Baptist Church and the many years spent at the ballparks with her sons. Ann enjoyed many different kinds of music, trips to the beach with her family, working difficult puzzles, cooking for everyone and caring for her grandchildren. While she will be sadly missed by her family and friends, she's now celebrating eternity with our Heavenly Father. Ann is survived by sons, Sam ( Lisa) Lenoir City, Bob (Tammy) Knoxville, grandchildren Sasha Hammett, Matt (Hanna) Hammett and Jeremy Hammett, brothers, Charles (Joanne) Rushing of Dearborn, MI, Billy (Debra) Rushing of Anniston, AL, sister, Jean Grinnell of Charlotte, NC, sister-in-law, Irene Hammett of Knoxville, many nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Bamah Rushing, her husband of 65 years, Max Hammett and her brother, Jim Rushing of Ethridge, TN. The family would like to recognize Ann's friends and neighbors with a special thanks of gratitude for their care and friendship during her years after her husbands passing. They include: Doris Anz, Sara and Jack Brown, Curt and Donna Cornwell, Patsy Cornwell, Norman and Wanda Terrell and so many others. The family would like to invite everyone who knew Ann to a Celebration of Life and Love at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home, 5315 Kingston Pike, on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00 pm with the Graveside Service to follow at 3:00. The pallbearers will be Juan Alvarado, Curt Cornwell, Phil Hammett, Jeremy Hammett, Matt Hammett, Bob Hammett and Sam Hammett. Family and Friends may leave condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019