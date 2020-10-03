1/1
Ann S. Rechichar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann S. Rechichar

Knoxville - Rechichar, Ann S. 97 of Knoxville, TN passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Minnie Sloan; son, Bert Rechichar; sisters, Ella, Leona, Margaret; infant sister; brothers, Paul, Pete, Herman, Al, Earl.

Ann is survived by daughter, Gail Davis; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; additional family. The family would like to thank Sheila for her exceptional care.

Graveside service will take place Monday, October 5th at 1:00 pm at Berry Highland South 9010 E Simpson Road Knoxville, TN 37920 with Rev. Tim Turley officiating.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Berry Highland South
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved