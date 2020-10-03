Ann S. Rechichar
Knoxville - Rechichar, Ann S. 97 of Knoxville, TN passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Minnie Sloan; son, Bert Rechichar; sisters, Ella, Leona, Margaret; infant sister; brothers, Paul, Pete, Herman, Al, Earl.
Ann is survived by daughter, Gail Davis; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; additional family. The family would like to thank Sheila for her exceptional care.
Graveside service will take place Monday, October 5th at 1:00 pm at Berry Highland South 9010 E Simpson Road Knoxville, TN 37920 with Rev. Tim Turley officiating.
