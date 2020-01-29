|
Ann Sherman
Loudon - Margaret Ann (Latham) Sherman - age 64 of Loudon, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Ann was born to the late Coleman Gill Latham and Opal Louise (Pharris) Latham in Dawson Springs, KY. She and husband Bill shared over forty years together and their lives have been blessed by their three children and five grandchildren. Ann was a dedicated nurse, serving others with compassion for decades while also continuing her education. She gave back to her profession by teaching and training hundreds of nurses at Lincoln Memorial University and going on to retire from Pellissippi State Community College. She received her Associates from Madisonville Community College in Kentucky and then her Bachelors from Murray State where she met her beloved, Bill. She went on to receive her Masters from the University of Phoenix and then her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from East Tennessee State University. It is apparent to all that know them that there is a tremendous amount of love, admiration, and humor in the Sherman family. Fond memories focus on togetherness, camping, and traveling. Ann enjoyed classic television and quotes from "I Love Lucy" and "The Andy Griffith Show" often filled the home. Ann loved to sew and bake, and she always made special cakes for family birthdays and was proud to make her daughter's wedding cake. Above all, Ann especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Reading books, telling stories, playing robots, and working puzzles often filled her days. Ann's fun-loving spirit will be sorely missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Reich. She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Bill Sherman, Loudon; children and spouses, Christopher and Abby Sherman, Knoxville, Lori and Randy Younce, Madisonville, and Steven and Jessie Sherman, Knoxville; grandchildren, Penelope June Sherman, Connor and Caleb Younce, and Maggie and Lillian Sherman; siblings and spouses, Roger and Elizabeth Latham, Ronald Latham, Irene Watson, Mary and DeWayne Fauvor, and Joyce and David Morgan, all of Kentucky and brother in-law, Tom Reich, Chicago. Services honoring and remembering Ann Sherman will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Feb. 1st at McGill Click Chapel with Dr. Andrew Templeton officiating. A private interment will follow. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan 31st, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon, TN. www.mcgillclick.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020