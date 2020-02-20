|
|
Ann Smith Tate
Ann Smith Tate went to be with Lord on February 12, 2020. She was born January 25, 1942 in Asheville, North Carolina and graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School in 1960. After High School she attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and graduated from the Medical Unit in Memphis with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 1965. Ann worked as a hospital pharmacist at Baptist Hospital for over 25 years. She moved to Maryville in 2008 and since 2012, resided at Asbury Place in the Independent Units, Assisted living, and the Memory Care unit. She is survived by daughter Laura Wheeler and husband Jim of Johnson City and son John Tate and wife Kelly of Maryville. She is also survived by brother Robert (Bob) Jones Smith and wife Nancy of Monroe, North Carolina. Grandchildren Lindsey Clark and husband Logan, and Tate Wheeler; and Zach, Eli, Sam, and Wes Tate. The Celebration of Ann's Life will be held at Fairview United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 29th with receiving of friends at 2 pm and the service to follow. The service will be led by Senior Pastor Mickey Rainwater. Burial will be at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory in Asheville, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, Ann requested donations be made to Fairview United Methodist Church Missions to help the least, the less, and the lost. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020