Ann Stover Bell
Knoxville - Ann Stover Bell, 77, passed on June 28, 2020. She was the daughter of James H. and May Simmons Stover, lastly of Coral Gables, FL. Originally from Virginia, "Annie" was an avid folk artist who designed and created dolls, and brooms, and she was an oil painter. She loved gardening, especially herbs, which featured in her several-course luncheons. She authored cookbooks and a book on broom making. A member of the Southern Highland Craft Guild, her work was shown at the Museum of Appalachia and was featured on the "Heartland" series. She taught many students over the years and especially enjoyed her time teaching at the John C. Campbell Folk School, in North Carolina. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe Steven Bell, and also her three brothers: Bob Stover, Mike Landry, and John Landry. She is also survived by daughter Emily Patrick, of Knoxville, and a daughter and son-in-law Shannon Patrick and Pete Harding, of Spartanburg, SC.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel; friends and family may call at their convenience.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.