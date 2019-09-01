|
|
Ann T Webster
Knoxville - Ann T. Webster, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Smithville, Tennessee, on March 12, 1937 to Joe and Ruth Tittsworth. She was a graduate of the Dekalb County High School class of 1955 and attended University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She received a BS in Clinical Laboratory Science/Medical Technology from UT, Memphis. Ann enjoyed a passionate career as a medical technologist before devoting her time to raising her four children. Ann also helped her husband to manage his successful dental practice in Knoxville and ran her beloved family farm in Smithville. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for women, the Second District Dental Auxiliary and Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church.
Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years Dr. Roland B. Webster. She is survived by her children David and Kelly Webster, Berwyn, Pennsylvania; Ann Claire and Jason Zintak, Tiburon, California; Roland and Marla Webster, Knoxville; Joseph and Sydney Webster, Knoxville and her seven grandchildren Harrison Webster, Hayden, Hadley and Ava Webster and Ben, Livy and Caroline Zintak. Ann was a loving wife and a devoted mother and grandmother.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held in the chapel of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, 9132 Kingston Pike, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1:00 pm officiated by Pastor Alan Edick. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Interment will follow Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Whorton Springs Cemetery in Smithville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of two charities at Cedar Springs Church: the Good Samaritan Fund, which is used to provide care for church members in need as well as for the walk-in needy; and the Matthew 25 Fund, which is used to provide care for local individuals outside of CPC , https://cspc.tpsdb.com/OnlineReg/34 or a . On-line condolences can be made at www.clickfh.com. A special thanks from the family for the dedicated, loving care of Cecilia Brandon and Mary Lynn Drifke.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019