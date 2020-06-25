Ann Theresa (Hollis) Kopp
Knoxville - Ann Theresa (Hollis) Kopp, age 90, passed away in the Sherrill Hills Community of Knoxville, TN on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1929 in Williamstown, PA to Andrew and Veronica Hollis.

Ann was a hair stylist and salon owner of Chez Vous Beauty for over 40 years in Hamilton Township, NJ as well as Chez Vous Beauty Supply. She enjoyed music and dancing, socializing, playing the lottery, antique hunting, shopping for fashion finds, taking trips to casinos, wintering in Key Largo and especially spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennett H. Kopp; and brother, Julius Hollis.

Ann is survived by her son, Bennett H. Kopp and daughter-in-law, Patricia Kopp of Knoxville; granddaughters, Nicole Baker and husband, Matt, Lauren Curtis and husband, Jim; great-grandsons, Grant and Gavin Baker of Asheville, NC; great-granddaughters, Anna Bennett and Caroline Curtis of Knoxville; sister, Mary Wixted of Williamstown, PA; brother, Andrew Hollis of Philadelphia, PA; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
