Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:45 AM
Wildwood Logan's Chapel Cemetery
Maryville, TN
Interment
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Wildwood Logan's Chapel Cemetery
Maryville, TN
Knoxville - Ann DeLozier Wallace - age 87 of Knoxville passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Member of Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church where she was involved in Knoxville Women's Chorus, choir, Rebuilders Class, and the Christian Women's Club. Ann also enjoyed piano, music and decorating. Survived by husband, Robert Roy Wallace; children, Danny (Kathy) Wallace, David Wallace, and Andy Wallace; grandchildren, Amanda (T.J.), Robert, Carol Ann (Stephen), Jared, Crystal, Caroline, Whitney, and Jackson. The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 PM Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. David Collins officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Friday at Wildwood Logan's Chapel Cemetery in Maryville for an 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019
