Anna Barnhill
Anna Barnhill

Knoxville - Anna Carolyn Barnhill - age 83 of Knoxville passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. Lifelong member of John Sevier Baptist Church. Retired from Standard Knitting Mill. Preceded in death by husband of 68 years and love of her life, Jack Barnhill; parents, Robert and Vernie Rader; and brothers-in-law, Wesley Brown and Bill Condry. Survived by daughter, Sharon Gamble; son-in-law, Bob Gamble; granddaughter, Haley (Daniel) Bernard; precious great granddaughters, Landry and Darby Bernard; and siblings, Maggie Condry, Fred (Vicki) Rader. Special thank you to UT Hospice, April Hawk at Howard's Circle of Friends, and special caregiver, Nancy Johnson. There will be a Call-of-Convenience from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 10:00 AM Monday at the funeral home and proceed to Eastview Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with Rev. Phillip Groos officiating. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Association, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
