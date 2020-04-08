|
Anna Bell Nance
Mrs. Anna Bell Nance was called home on April 2, 2020. She was born on August 14, 1917, in Corryton, Tennessee to the late Mr. William Branner and Mrs. Mary Brabson Branner.
She attended Sunrise Elementary School and later Austin High School, where she graduated with honors in 1937 as a member of the National Honor Society. She attended Knoxville College and was a member of the class of 1941.
She was a dedicated member of Clinton Chapel A.M.E. Zion church, where she served as a Deaconess, Missionary, and longtime member of the Helen Spurgeon Circle. As the oldest living member, she was considered the mother of Clinton Chapel A.M.E. Zion church.
In 1938, she married the late Mr. Leon Nance, and from this union two children were born. They were married for fifty-six years. During their marriage, they owned and operated many businesses in the Knoxville African-American community. Most notably the Delta Hotel and Standard Electric and Cable Company.
She found comfort in prayer and loved flowers, gardening, and cooking for family and friends. In 2013, she was honored as the oldest living descendant of the late Isaac Dockery of Sevierville, Tennessee. His brick mason company contributed to building many buildings throughout the South after the Civil War.
She was preceded in death by husband, Mr. Leon Nance; mother and father, Mary Brabson Branner and William Branner; brothers, William Pearson Branner (Pig), Glasco (Jack) Branner, Robert Branner; sisters, Marie Crippen and Bernie Mae Miller; and devoted stepson, Dr. Everette Nance.
She is survived by loving and devoted children, Alfred Nance; Knoxville, daughter, Veronica Nance-Mitchell (Leroy), Alexandria, VA; grandchildren; Wesley and Courtney Mitchell; devoted nephew, Donald Miller, devoted nieces Tammy Locke, Wilma Branner Davis, Gloria Mason Ragin, Terry Locke Wade Strickland; devoted daughter-in-law Beverly Henry Nance; and numerous other devoted nieces and nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020