Anna Delores Davis

Anna Delores Davis Obituary
Anna Delores Davis

Knoxville - Anna Delores Davis went from labor to reward on March 8, 2020. She was born June 23, 1945 in Lexington, KY to the late John Will and Mary Elizabeth Brown. Anna grew up in and was a member of Historic Pleasant Green Baptist Church, Lexington, KY under the pastorate of Rev. W.A. Jones. She attended Dunbar High School, where she excelled academically as an honor student and as a member of the cheerleading team and marching band. After graduating high school, she continued her education at the University of Kentucky receiving her bachelor's degree. She met the love of her life, Ron Davis, while studying at the University of Kentucky. The two wed on April 8, 1989 and relocated to Knoxville the same year. While in Knoxville, they joined Community Evangelistic Church where Anna sang in the choir. She taught in Knox County Schools for a several years and at Pellissippi State Community College. She later obtained her Master of Science degree from the University of Tennessee.

Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dion Polk.

Left to cherish her memory: devoted husband, Ron Davis; sons, Calvin and Jeffery Banks; step-children, Sabrena Kelly- Lewis (Jonathan) and Gerard Farris (Nikki); grandchildren, Ty Anthony Cravens, Adam Wesley Johnson, Isiah Lewis, Gerald Farris II, Yvonne Morton, Nia Farris; great grandson, John Demetrius Hay; sisters, Barbara J Brown, Gloria Bryant, Nanetta Taylor, Judy Johnson, Gisele (Craig) Mack, Dornita Brown; brothers; John D. (Jewel) Brown, Byron Mitchell, Dewayne Mitchell; a host of nieces, nephews and friends to include special friends; Jean Jackson and Bobbie Lawson.

Today, March 12, 2020, the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. with a Homegoing Celebration to follow at Community Evangelistic Church, 2650 Boyds Bridge Pike, Knoxville, TN. Elder Reginald Strong will officiate.

Saturday, March 14, 2020, a wake from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and service to follow at the Historic Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 540 Maxwell Street, Lexington, KY. The interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Hawkins Taylor Funeral Home directing. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
