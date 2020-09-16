Anna Elizabeth Pinner
Knoxville - Anna Elizabeth Pinner, born April 19, 1925 passed away at her home in Knoxville on September 15, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a retired psychological technician from Eastern State Hospital. She is preceded in death by parents, M.D., Sr. and Mayme Webb; husband, R.N. Pinner; and son, Patrick Pinner. Anna is survived by her children, Butch Pinner (Brenda), Nicholas Pinner (Esther); grandchildren, Kim Patterson (Jamie), Jessica Hall (Gary), Roy and Anna Pinner, A.J. and Naomi Berry; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Ethan, and Grace Hall, Katie and Audrey Patterson, and Jayden Ford; many special friends; best friend, Jenny Tillery. Family and friends will meet Friday at Rocky Hill Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Pastor Jamie Patterson officiating. Pallbearers will be Gary Ownby, Ernest Martin, Reed Webb, Doug Pinner, Tommy Holden, Asa Hobbs, and Billy Baker. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com