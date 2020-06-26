Anna Germaine Johnson Eddlemon
1925 - 2020
Anna Germaine Johnson Eddlemon was born February 19, 1925, to Alexander Kirk and Anna Grace Johnson in Surgoinsville, Tennessee. She was married to Joseph D. Eddlemon for 44 years. They were blessed with sons Gerald and Scott, and daughter Cynthia Eddlemon Smith, as well as seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. All the children were most blessed to have such a generous, deeply loving, fiercely protective, God-fearing mother and mentor. Germaine loved the Lord Jesus and freely shared her faith with all she met. Her work history included technician at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and teaching ballroom dancing. She most enjoyed reading the Bible, but also music, classic cinema, and dancing. The family wishes to express their heart-felt gratitude to her friends and the dedicated and caring staff of Alexian Village of Tennessee on Signal Mountain where she spent her final 15 wonderful years as a resident. Pastor Scott Henrich of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will officiate a private graveside service at Berry Highland West Cemetery. Those wishing to make donations in Germaine's memory may contribute to Alexian Village of Tennessee, Hospice of Chattanooga or Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Knoxville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
