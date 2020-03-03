|
|
Anna Kate Julian
Knox County - Anna Kate Julian age 96, of Knox County went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020 after being ill for the last few years. She was preceded in death by her husband L. Ray Julian of 62 years, mother: Zula Sims, father: Hubert Sims, brothers: Dave Sims, Grady Sims, Herman Sims: granddaughters: Shelia Newman, Gina Julian, and Bryan Julian.
Anna Kate was a member of New Hopewell Baptist Church for more than 60 years, where she sang in the choir and was a part of many other activities in the church. Anna Kate worked retail for The Knox for more than 30 years.
Survivors: sons and daughters-in-law: Gene Julian (Eloise) of Knoxville, Robert Julian (Debbie) of Florida; grandsons: Julian Grant Newman of Knoxville, Ken Julian of Florida, Brent Julian, and Patrick Julian of Nashville.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: New Hopewell Baptist Church 943 Kimberlin Heights Rd, Knoxville, TN 37920.
The family will receive friends Friday 11 AM-1PM at New Hopewell Baptist Church. Graveside service and interment will follow in New Hopewell Cemetery with Pastor Brian Creswell officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020