Anna Lee Dawson Ammons
Gallatin, TN
Ammons, Anna Lee Dawson age 95, of Gallatin, formerly of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray H. Ammons and parents, Samuel and Sarah Fields Dawson; and sisters and brothers.
Mrs. Ammons is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Janet Ammons of Hermitage, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
The family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment.
Stevens Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ammons.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019