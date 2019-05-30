Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:45 AM
Asbury Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Galbraith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Lee Galbraith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Lee Galbraith Obituary
Anna Lee Galbraith

Powell, TN

Anna Lee Galbraith, age 90, of Powell, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home. She retired form Levi's after many years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband William Galbraith; daughter Tracy Isner, parents Mr. and Mrs. George and Jessie Golloway. She is survived by her daughter and caregiver Cathy Webber; 3 grandchildren, several other great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, other caregivers April Rhoden Sawyer and Robert Sawyer, Jamie Rhoden, Angie Jarnagin of Tennova Hospice. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Friday, May 31, 2019 at Asbury Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Online obituary may be view and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now