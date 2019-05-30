|
Anna Lee Galbraith
Powell, TN
Anna Lee Galbraith, age 90, of Powell, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home. She retired form Levi's after many years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband William Galbraith; daughter Tracy Isner, parents Mr. and Mrs. George and Jessie Golloway. She is survived by her daughter and caregiver Cathy Webber; 3 grandchildren, several other great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, other caregivers April Rhoden Sawyer and Robert Sawyer, Jamie Rhoden, Angie Jarnagin of Tennova Hospice. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Friday, May 31, 2019 at Asbury Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Online obituary may be view and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2019