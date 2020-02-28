Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Anna Lee Patty Latham


1930 - 2020
Anna Lee Patty Latham Obituary
Anna Lee Patty Latham

Seymour - Anna Lee Patty Latham, age 89 of Seymour, was reunited with the love of her life Rev. Chester Latham at Heaven's Gates on February 27, 2020. She was a member of Dripping Springs Baptist Church.

Anna Lee was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Chester A. Latham, son Chester (Buddy) Latham, Jr, parents, Isaac and Amanda Patty, brothers, Charlie Gibson, Clarence Patty, sisters: Wilma Plemons, Mary Flynn, Mae Parton, and Frances Easterday. Survivors: Barbara Carr. Daughter-in-law: Betty Latham. Grandchildren: Brian Carr, Tyler Carr (Jennifer), Jerry Latham (Dana), Nancy Smith (Dustin). Great Grandchildren: Bailey and Latham Carr, Tanner Carr, Trace Carr and Avery Shular

Special thanks to Shelli Bryant, Betty Latham, Janice Lewelling, Faye and Frank Latham, Robin Johnson, Heather Teague from UT Hospice and Asbury Health and Rehabilitation.

Funeral Service 12 PM Saturday, February 29th in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Verlin Morgan officiating interment will follow in Dripping Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11 AM-12 PM at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
