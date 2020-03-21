|
|
Anna Littleton Knox
Lenoir City - Ann Littleton Knox, age 84 of Lenoir City, passed away March 21, 2020. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and retired from Yale Security Company with 30+ years of service. Preceded in death by her husband, Bill Knox son, Joe "Mike" Knox; her parents, Joe Littleton and Jessie Hill Littleton; her brothers, Bill Littleton and Ted Littleton; sister, Sandra Henderson Jenkins. Survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Kim (Tony) Hale and Kristi (Brian) Wilkerson; grandchildren: Derek, Brittani, Cassidy, Maci, and Gunner; great- grandchildren, Carver, Declan, along with several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at their convenience Monday, March 23 at Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 12:30 Tuesday March 24th and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 1 p.m. graveside services with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020