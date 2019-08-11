|
|
Anna Lo Leach Slawson
Maryville - Anna Lo Leach Slawson of Maryville, Tn. passed from her earthly journey on August 10, 2019. She was born July 21, 1938 to the late Irvin and Mae Leach of Cooper Hill, Mo. Her education began, at age 4, in a one room school house, continued through Belle High School and Central Mo. State, and culminated with a Master of Science Education degree from the University of Virginia. Anna Lo taught math, chemistry and science for 15 years in public high schools across the country, most recently teaching at William Blount High School in Maryville, Tn.
The family was her life and God truly blessed her with a wonderful husband of 53 years and three sons. She is survived by husband, Wilber S. Slawson; sons: Christopher W. (Diane Kelly) Slawson and children, Kathleen, Steven, Annie and Mary of Virginia Beach, Va.; Thomas P. (Lana Fox) Slawson and children, Parker and Lane of Maryville, Tn.; and, Charles S. (April Haliburton) Slawson and son Nathaniel of Maryville, Tn.. Also surviving are stepdaughters and families: Dawn Traficanti of Denver, Co.; Donna (John) Goldy of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; and Dianne (Joe) Schiavonne of Marlboro N.Y.; sisters, Yvonne Skouby of Columbia, Mo. and Jennie Peth of St. Louis, Mo.; nephew Mark (Kellee) Skouby and family of Mentor, Ohio; niece, Nancy Skouby, of Columbia, Mo.; cousins Melba (Clayton) Read of Rolla, Mo. and Debbie Sheetz of Osceola, Iowa.
Preceded in death by parents, Irvin and Mae Leach; brother-in-law, Alan Skouby; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Eldora(Edward) Sickler; uncles, George and Ellis Bacon; uncle Charles and aunt Waunita Bacon, uncle Basil and aunt Selma Leach; aunt Grace Ferrier; and mother-in-law, Ruth K. Slawson.
Anna Lo loved to cook for her family, knit and sew. She also was a faithful supporter of the Lady Vols basketball teams. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Maryville. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Maryville. Funeral service 7:00 PM with the Rev. Catherine Nance presiding. Entombment 10:00 AM Wednesday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Donations may be made to ; P.O. Box 50; Memphis, Tn. 38101 or the Asperger/Autism Network; 51 Water Street, Suite 206; Watertown, NY 02472 (www.aane.org). Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org(865)982-6041.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019