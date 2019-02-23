Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens
Anna Lois Carmack Obituary
Anna Lois Carmack

Loudon, TN

Anna Lois Carmack, age 86 of Loudon went home to be with her Lord on February 21, 2019. Annie was a graduate of Loudon High School and was retired from Yale Security. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Billy Charles Carmack; daughter, Marsha Ann Brown; grandson, Mark Anthony Stevens I; parents, Andrew Jackson (Jack) Johnson and Nora Wayne Massey Johnson; special deceased cousins: Martha Henderson Whitehead, Don Henderson, Mary Nell Moyer, Alvarene Tuck, Jeanette Shaw, Jack Lee, and Tommy Lee.

She is survived by her great-grandson, Mark Anthony Stevens II; brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Janice Johnson; nieces: Michelle Duncan, Kim Lorlyn and Gail Johnson.

Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 25th at Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Dr. Ernie Varner officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019
