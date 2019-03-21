Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Memorial service
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Lou Stewart


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Lou Stewart Obituary
Anna Lou Stewart

Knoxville, TN

Anna Lou Stewart, born January 18, 1934, passed away on March 17, 2019. Preceded in death her husband, Roy; son, Tim. Survived by son, Barry; daughter-in-law, Joyce; grandson, Jason; granddaughters, Amanda and Emily; great granddaughters, Olivia, Noa, and Charlotte; brothers, James Dew and Donald Dew; as well as loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5 - 6:30 pm with the memorial service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
