Anna Lou Stewart
Knoxville, TN
Anna Lou Stewart, born January 18, 1934, passed away on March 17, 2019. Preceded in death her husband, Roy; son, Tim. Survived by son, Barry; daughter-in-law, Joyce; grandson, Jason; granddaughters, Amanda and Emily; great granddaughters, Olivia, Noa, and Charlotte; brothers, James Dew and Donald Dew; as well as loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5 - 6:30 pm with the memorial service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019