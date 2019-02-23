|
Anna Louise King Haynes
Pigeon Forge, TN
Anna Louise King Haynes, age 94 of Pigeon Forge, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at LeConte Medical Center. She was a long time employee of Stewart's Drugstore and a volunteer at LeConte Thrift Store. Louise was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her
husband C.J. Haynes; parents Jerry and Julia King; brothers Homer King, Raymond King, Bruce King, Sanders King and John King; sister Trula Whaley. She is survived by her sister Mary Anah King Stinnett; nephew Larry King; niece Marilou (Bob) Hughes; great-nephews Chris Davis and Jeff Hughes; great-niece Angela Stedman; step-daughter Caroline Kooch. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday with funeral service to follow at 7 PM in the Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home. Rev. Edward Parton will officiate. Interment 10:30 AM Tuesday in Shiloh Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019