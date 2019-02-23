Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Shiloh Cemetery
Anna Louise King Haynes Obituary
Pigeon Forge, TN

Anna Louise King Haynes, age 94 of Pigeon Forge, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at LeConte Medical Center. She was a long time employee of Stewart's Drugstore and a volunteer at LeConte Thrift Store. Louise was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her

husband C.J. Haynes; parents Jerry and Julia King; brothers Homer King, Raymond King, Bruce King, Sanders King and John King; sister Trula Whaley. She is survived by her sister Mary Anah King Stinnett; nephew Larry King; niece Marilou (Bob) Hughes; great-nephews Chris Davis and Jeff Hughes; great-niece Angela Stedman; step-daughter Caroline Kooch. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday with funeral service to follow at 7 PM in the Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home. Rev. Edward Parton will officiate. Interment 10:30 AM Tuesday in Shiloh Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019
