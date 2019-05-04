|
Anna (Ann) Lucille Minge Owen
Knoxville, TN
Anna (Ann) Lucille Minge Owen (75)
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. (Philippians 4:13, NKJV)
Born October 16, 1943 to Willie and Grace Minge. The second child of six: Stanley, Ann, Jane, Vivian, Wilma, and Robert. Growing up in Lenoir City, Oak Ridge, Ball Camp and graduating from Karns High School in 1961. She attended Draughon's Business College for two years and secured a clerical position with the Oak Ridge Y-12 Plant. Also, during this time she met the love of her life, Howard Owen. Ann and Howard were
married in April 1964. And, the two became three with the birth of their only child, Angie in July 1965. In 1970 they bought a house and made it their home. Settling into family life: church on Sunday, work and school Monday thru Friday and chores on Saturday (She always got her hair done on Saturday, always!) After 19 years of loyal service to Y-12 she retired. Serious health issues prompted the retirement. It was now time for Ann to focus on getting well. With God guiding, her tremendous strength, her family's support and what is lovingly referred to as her 'medical team', Ann lived her life. When Howard, loving husband of 40 years passed away in 2003, she carried on. With her faith in God and her inner strength, she remained independent in her home for 14 years. Only the last year has proven too much for her to overcome the complications of CHF. On Wednesday, May 1, 2019 her heart beat for the last time. She was a sweet, modest lady with an unexpected wittiness and a quiet strength we all should have! Just a few things that Ann loved and we love about her. She loved sleeping and wearing pajamas! She loved eating pizza, any pizza! She loved eating at the Pottery House Cafe and going to Dollywood! She loved eating at Big Daddy's Pizzeria and going shopping at Tanger Outlet in Pigeon Forge! She loved watching the Atlanta Braves and talking baseball! She loved going to Cades Cove or Norris Lake for a picnic! She loved listening to gospel music! She loved her home and being at home! She loved sitting on her patio listening to the radio and looking at her flowers and watching the birds, butterflies, rabbits, and squirrels go about their business! Most importantly, Ann loved the Lord, her family, friends, neighbors, doctors and their teams. She loved her life! We honor those who have gone before: Howard Owen (Husband), Willie and Grace Minge (Daddy and Mother), Stanley Minge (Brother), Holland and Ida Mae Owen (Father-in-law and Mother-in-law), Earl Minge (Nephew), Bruce Sipe (Nephew). We honor those who remain: Angie and Scott Gray (Daughter and Son-in-law), Peggy Minge (Sister-in-law), Jane and Ronnie Smith (Sister and Brother-in-law), Vivian and Barry Hodges (Sister and Brother-in-law), Wilma and Lester Monroe (Sister and Brother-in-law), and Robert Minge (Brother). Nieces and Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews, and Great-great Nieces and Great-great Nephews. Special Thank You: Sisters: Jane, Vivian, and Wilma - Thank you for your prayer, phone calls, cards, and generously giving of your time! Friends: Kay, Frances, Mary and Marty - Thank you for your prayer, phone calls, cards and being so kind! Neighbors: E.L. and Faye, Norma Jean, John and Debbie, and Chris - Thank you for the decades of being good neighbors! Medical Team: Dr. Kenneth O. Jobson (retired) - Thank you for the decades of your dedication to Ann's well-being. We all are much better people because of you and your work. We miss you! Dr. Stephen L. Marietta and the Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee Team - Thank you for the decades of guiding Ann thru CHF. Dr. Walker E. Nowell and the Concord Medical Center Team - Dr. Nowell, thank you for 15 years of helping Ann to achieve a quality of life that exceeded everyone's expectation. Tabitha, thank you for being a fine nurse and such a tremendous help to Ann and her family. To the entire team, thank you for going above and beyond so many times throughout the years! Dr. Dean Connelly (retired), Dr. G. Edward Newman and the Knoxville Kidney Center Team, Dr. Dagon J. Percer and the Volunteer Podiatry Team, Dr. Lee Congleton III and the Tennessee Urology Team, Dr. Allen Rigell and the Knoxville Psychiatry Team - Dr. Rigell, thank you for your support in these final months. Sharon, thank you so much for your relentless dedication to helping Ann and the countless times that you and the administrative staff have come to the rescue. Dr. Barry A. Winston and the Winston Eye & Vision Center Team - Thank you for providing decades of excellent vision care. Dr. Shirin Shahbazi - Thank you for your years of concern, caring, and dedication to women's health. Dr. Edwin Guion (retired) - Thank you for decades of excellent dental care.
Dr. Todd S. Klein and the Klein Dental Arts Team - Thank you for excellent dental care and being so kind to Ann. Parkwest Comprehensive Breast Center Team, Dr. Susan E. Freeberg and Team, Drayer Physical Therapy Team at Karns Center,Ingle's Pharmacy Karns - Thank you to all of the pharmacists that have repeatedly saved the day. Roberta, Parkwest Hospital Admitting Desk - Thank you for meeting Ann's needs countless times throughout the years. Karns Volunteer Fire Department, AMR and Priority Ambulance Services ICU and Cardiac Riverstone Staff at Parkwest Medical Center - Thank you for taking such good care of Ann.Select Specialty Hospital North Knoxville - Thank you for providing care and comfort in Ann's final weeks. The family will receive friends 3-4 PM Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the chapel of Weaver Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service at 4 PM. Pastor Greg Long officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Minge, Barry Hodges, Lester Monroe, Ronnie Smith. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 11 AM, Monday, May 6, 2019 for graveside services. Arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home. www.weaverfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2019