Anna M. Bonds
Maryville, TN
Anna M. Bonds, age 92, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Preceded in death by: Husband, Muriel M. Bonds; Parents, Charlie & Minnie Miller; Brothers, Estel, John, and Charles Lee Miller. Survivors include: Son, Muriel R. (Mary) Bonds; Daughter, W. Jean (Lynn) Simerly; Grandchildren, Bryan (Lisa) Bonds, Deb (Frank) Webb, Colby Simerly; 5 Great-Grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Chestnut House for the loving kindness and care shown to Ms. Anna during her stay there. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Piney Level Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Wayne Teffeteller, 4339 Bart Griffin Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. George Macht officiating. Family and friends will gather for a reception at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019