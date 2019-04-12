Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment
Sherwood Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Hwy
Alcoa, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Bonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Bonds


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna M. Bonds Obituary
Anna M. Bonds

Maryville, TN

Anna M. Bonds, age 92, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Preceded in death by: Husband, Muriel M. Bonds; Parents, Charlie & Minnie Miller; Brothers, Estel, John, and Charles Lee Miller. Survivors include: Son, Muriel R. (Mary) Bonds; Daughter, W. Jean (Lynn) Simerly; Grandchildren, Bryan (Lisa) Bonds, Deb (Frank) Webb, Colby Simerly; 5 Great-Grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Chestnut House for the loving kindness and care shown to Ms. Anna during her stay there. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Piney Level Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Wayne Teffeteller, 4339 Bart Griffin Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. George Macht officiating. Family and friends will gather for a reception at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019
