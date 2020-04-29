|
Anna Mae Arnwine
Liberty Hill - Anna Mae Arnwine, 85, of Liberty Hill, TN, passed away on April 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carson Arnwine and Mary Jane Loope Arnwine; brother, James Lee Arnwine, and sister, Ida Mae Arnwine Coomer. Anna Mae was best known for her hard-working spirit, love of animals, award-winning quilts, and hand-stitched potholders, which were made for those she loved and knew best. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020