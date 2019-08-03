|
Anna Mae Judd McClanahan
Maryville - Anna Mae Judd McClanahan age 93 passed away at home Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by: Husband, S.M. McClanahan Jr.; Son, Sam McClanahan III; Parents, Herschel and Lucille Judd; Brothers, J.C., Everett, Earl, and Wayne Judd. She is survived by: Daughter and Son-in-law, Sandra and Steve Monroe; Son and Daughter-in-law, Doug and Jan McClanahan; Daughter-in-law, Nancy McClanahan; 6 Grandchildren, Chris McClanahan, Kellie Hart, Stacie Countryman, Dallas Monroe, Emily Morris, Brad McClanahan; 12 Great-Grandchildren; Sisters, Muriel Smith and Charlotte Rhinehart; numerous Nieces, Nephews, and Friends. She was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church for over 62 years. The family would like to thank Mom's caregivers, Crystal, Donna, Kim, Beverly, Adrienne, and Rhiannon for the love and compassion they gave to Mom during her brief illness. They are true angels on earth. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to CHARM Ministries/Chilhowee Baptist Association, 341 E. Lincoln Road, Alcoa, TN 37701 or The Gideons of Blount County, P.O. Box 4035, Maryville, TN 37802. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Garden Chapel for graveside service and entombment with Rev. John Lowe and Rev. Steve Monroe officiating. Family will meet for reception and gathering from 4:00 until 6:00 PM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37804. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
