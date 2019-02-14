Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Anna Mae Ledford Obituary
Anna Mae Ledford

Knoxville, TN

Anna Mae Ledford, 86, entered the gates of Heaven February 12, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

She is preceded in death by her

husband, Corbitt Weldon Ledford;

parents, William L. Jones and Edna Weaver Jones; four brothers; one sister.

She leaves behind her sons, David E. (Susan) Ledford of Powell, TN, Rev Ronnie (Carol) Ledford of Vidalia, LA; daughter, Judy Meyer of Powell, TN; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; three sisters; nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

She was a member of Sixth Avenue Baptist Church. The

funeral will be held on Friday, February 15th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel. Graveside will be on Saturday, February 16th at 11:00am at Greenwood Cemetery. Pastors, Mitchell Burnette and Ron Ledford will officiate. In lieu of

flowers, donations may be made to Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Ledford family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
