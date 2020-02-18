|
|
Anna Mae (Foust) Rigney
Knoxville - Anna Mae (Foust) Rigney, age 56 of Knoxville formerly of Jellico, departed this life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the LaFollette Medical Center. She was born June 7, 1963 in LaFollette, Tennessee. Anna enjoyed cleaning, crossword puzzles, watching the ID channel, and being with her family. The most important thing that she loved more than anything was her grandbabies.
Anna is preceded in death by her father, Elzo Foust; daughters, Michelle Marlow and Wendy Perkins; and grandson, Bentley Caddell.
Anna is survived by mother, Betty Foust of Jellico; son, Jason Rigney and wife, Morgan of Knoxville; sisters, Angie Muse and husband Mike of Newcomb, Teresa Cross and husband, Olen of Chickamauga, GA, Jeanetta Hurst and husband, John of Williamsburg, KY, and Lois Ann Wright and husband, Robert of Calhoun, GA; brother, Jeff Hensley and wife, Donell of Knoxville; 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and another one on the way. Anna also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and other family members that she loved dearly.
Visitation for Anna will be held on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at Martin Wilson Funeral Home from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at the Allred Cemetery.
Anna's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020