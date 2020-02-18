Services
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Rigney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mae (Foust) Rigney


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Mae (Foust) Rigney Obituary
Anna Mae (Foust) Rigney

Knoxville - Anna Mae (Foust) Rigney, age 56 of Knoxville formerly of Jellico, departed this life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the LaFollette Medical Center. She was born June 7, 1963 in LaFollette, Tennessee. Anna enjoyed cleaning, crossword puzzles, watching the ID channel, and being with her family. The most important thing that she loved more than anything was her grandbabies.

Anna is preceded in death by her father, Elzo Foust; daughters, Michelle Marlow and Wendy Perkins; and grandson, Bentley Caddell.

Anna is survived by mother, Betty Foust of Jellico; son, Jason Rigney and wife, Morgan of Knoxville; sisters, Angie Muse and husband Mike of Newcomb, Teresa Cross and husband, Olen of Chickamauga, GA, Jeanetta Hurst and husband, John of Williamsburg, KY, and Lois Ann Wright and husband, Robert of Calhoun, GA; brother, Jeff Hensley and wife, Donell of Knoxville; 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and another one on the way. Anna also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and other family members that she loved dearly.

Visitation for Anna will be held on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at Martin Wilson Funeral Home from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at the Allred Cemetery.

Anna's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com

The family has entrusted the care of Anna Mae (Foust) Rigney to Martin Wilson Funeral Home "Where Families Matter Most"
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -