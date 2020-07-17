Anna Marie Bowles
Dandridge - Anna Marie (Vandergriff) Bowles, age 85, of Dandridge, passed away peacefully, comforted by her loving husband and daughter on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was a member of Shady Grove Methodist Church. Anna enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, going out with the Blue Shirt Ladies from Church and seeing all her many Friends. She also enjoyed F.B. and Sharing "Her Stories". Anna was a graduate of Central High School and she worked at the First National Bank of Gatlinburg for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert & Charlotte (Scott) Vandergriff; Sister, Jean Fleenor. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Paul Bowles; daughter, Kathy Gabriel (Bob); Grandson, Anson Ogle; Grandkids, Haley and Collin Ogle; and Special Friend of many years, Ruby Maples. Family will meet at 1:00 pm on Monday at Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville and visitation will be open to friends from 2:00 - 4:00pm. Everyone will meet at Seymour Memory Gardens at 1:00pm Tuesday for graveside service and interment. No Flowers Please! Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com