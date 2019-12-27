|
|
Anna Marie "Cissy" Smith
Luttrell - Anna Marie "Cissy" Smith-age 60 of Luttrell, born November 20, 1959 passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home. Cissy was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a hard worker and an amazing cook. If there was any day that Cissy couldn't be found, there was no doubt she was either camping or fishing. She was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. I will always love and miss you Mommy, to the moon and back. Preceded in death by her parents James M. Smith Sr. and Jessie M. Stanifer Smith. Brother, James M. Smith Jr.
She survived by life partner, Benny Dyer. Sister, Patricia Irwin. Daughters, Susan Ford and April Ford. Five wonderful grandchildren Asjana, Devin, Alyssa, Jesse, Laila and numerous nephews and nieces. And many more friends and family.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Saturday, December 28, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019