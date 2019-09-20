|
Anna Porterfield
Knoxville - Anna Lou Porterfield, age 66, passed away September 18, 2019. She is survived by husband, Ernie Porterfield; her mother, Margaret Blaylock; sons, Ernie Lynn (Sheila) Porterfield, Edward (Jackie) Porterfield, Freddie (Megan) Porterfield; sisters, Ginger Westlake, Jan Christy; brother, Gene Blaylock; grandchildren, Justin E Porterfield, Adelyn Porterfield, Case Levi Porterfield, Eve W. Porterfield, Stephanie Millar, and Ashley Goosie; great-grandchildren, Trey and Conner Goosie, Alyssa and Norha Millar. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24th from 5-7 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Don Huskey officiating. She will be laid to rest at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN, on Wednesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019