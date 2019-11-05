Resources
Anna Rae Sweet Obituary
Anna Rae Sweet passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. "Annie" was a retired RN from UT Hospital. Annie was a great friend to many and loved by everyone who knew her. Preceded in death by her parents Ray and Rose Smith, husband and love of her life Joe T. Sweet, stepson Gregg W. Sweet and daughter in-law Debra F. Sweet.

Survived by stepson Gary T. Sweet and his son and daughter in-law, Brad and Carrie Sweet. Her niece Erica Lanius, step grandson Jeffrey Sweet and her cousin Calvin Dalton, "C.D.. Special thanks to her dear friends Letha Lehman, Janice Hood and Rosa Dalton. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd., Ste. 3, Jonesborough, TN 37659, (423) 547-0379 are honored to serve the Sweet family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
