Anna Russell
Knoxville - Anna Marie Pettit Russell, born February 26, 1965 in Knoxville, went to join her father in Heaven with her family by her side on November 20, 2020. Born and raised in Knoxville, Anna lived in Fountain City attending Shannondale Elementary, Gresham Middle, and Central High School. She began her dental career in 1983 after finishing high school with Dr. Reuben Robinson, earning her Associate Dental Degree along the way. After graduating Dental Hygiene school at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, she joined Dr. Robert Pasco from 1991 until 1997. She then joined the team of Dr. James Madigan in 1997 and transitioned to Dr. Michael Madigan in 2013. Anna was a member of Central Baptist Church in Fountain City.
Anna was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Victor F. & Anne Pettit; maternal grandparents, Steve & Mary Torie; father, Victor E. Pettit and uncle Phil Pettit. She is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Alex & Baylor; mother, Carol Pettit; brother, Steven Pettit; sister, Pam (Benny) Gray; aunt, Connie Griffith; uncle, Thomas (Barry) Pettit; nephew, Ben (Kelli) Booker; niece, Brittany (Tyler) Shope; cousins, Daniel (Stephanie) Pettit and Kari-Anne (Scott) Hamblin & grandniece Ella Kate Booker.
Anna's hobbies included cooking, music, date nights with Mike, going to the lake or beach and traveling (anywhere warm)! She also loved her girl trips, horses, and spending time with friends & family as well as her dogs, Bella & Bubba.
Anna's passions included any opportunity to spend with her children Alex & Baylor, serving her patients throughout the years in her hygiene profession, and being a second mom to so many kids that she was blessed to know through family & friends.
The family would like to thank her oncologist Dr. Wahid Hanna & his staff at the UT Cancer Institute, Dr. Keith Gray at the University of Tennessee Hospital & it's staff, her work family at Madigan Periodontics, and the countless number of friends, neighbors, church, and family for their prayers and support.
Anna has requested to be cremated. Due to current conditions, a private ceremony will take place with the family, and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later time.
Given Anna's love of children, and her passion to fight cancer, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
