Anna Ruth Chamberlain McClintockCorryton - Anna Ruth (Chamberlain) McClintock-age 74 of Corryton went to be with Jesus and her loved ones Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home. She was of the Pentecostal faith. Preceded in death by son, Ricky Cameron; daughter, Robin Moore; parents, Swan and Trula Chamberlain; brothers, Jimmy, Paul, Sammy and Swan Chamberlain, Jr.; sisters, Barbara Brown and Joann Beeler.Survivors: ex-husband, Robert McClintock; daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Jerry Burchell; son and daughter-in-law, Stevie and Tammy Cameron, all of Corryton. Grandchildren, Casey Burchell, Kimberly Ellis, Brittany Peart, Dustin Cameron, Lynn Lindsey, Robert Cameron, Paul and Nikki Soles, Brittany Stewart; great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Brooklynn, Fabian, Timothy and Autumn Peart. Sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Lynn Garrett; Loretta and Jerry Muncey; brother, Jerry Chamberlain; brother and sister-in-law, Harrison and Peggy Chamberlain; brother-in-law, Mack Brown; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Chamberlain, Florence "Crick" Chamberlain. Several nieces and nephews. Next to her heart nephew, Landon Gray.The family will receive friends 6-7 P.M. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Wednesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel with the eulogy by Jimmy Chamberlain. Interment 11 A.M. Thursday, Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers, Jerry Burchell, Gary Clark, Jonathan Allen, Jeff Dixon, Anthony Chamberlain. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.