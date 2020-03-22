Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery
Anna Ruth Kitts Marshall Henderson

Knoxville - Anna Ruth Kitts Marshall Henderson, age 90, slipped away peacefully to her Heavenly home on March 21, 2020. She was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church of Fountain City, where she was the organist until her health declined. She began playing the piano in church at the age of 16, and became the pianist for several churches throughout her lifetime. She was known for her rendition of the song, "When They Ring Those Golden Bells". She was loved by many, especially her family and she will be missed. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hurdle and Martha Kitts; brothers, Jay Lee Kitts and James Ralph Kitts; husband of 29 years, Earl Henderson. She is survived by sons, Larry Marshall and Spencer (Diane) Marshall; daughter, Brenda (Mike) Berry; stepchildren, Mark Henderson, Jimmy Henderson and Tonya Henderson Jones; grandchildren, Sonya (David) Reeder of Longview, TX, Laura Whittington and Larry Marshall II of Knoxville, TN, Jonathon (Julia) Marshall of Sevierville, TN, Anna (TJ) Pearson of Clinton, TN, Melanie (Scott) Hooks of Hickory ,NC and Sheryl (Dustin) Gent of Jefferson City, TN; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery for a graveside service at 2:00pm, with Rev. Charles Lawson and Rev. Scott Hooks officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
